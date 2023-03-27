Gigi Hadid Reportedly Has One Interest In Zayn Malik's Rumored Romance With Selena Gomez
Amid rumors of a new romance between Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid is concerned with only one thing. The famous model was first linked to Malik in November 2015 shortly after her breakup with Joe Jonas. In the months that passed, things between the two became increasingly serious with Hadid acting as Malik's muse in the music video for his hit song "Pillowtalk." Sadly, through the years, Malik and Hadid weathered many storms, breaking up and getting back together multiple times.
And then in 2020, a few months after reconciling from a breakup, news broke that the pair were expecting their first child together. "Gigi and Zayn are so great for each other and balance each other out," a source shared with Us Weekly at the time. "Her pregnancy has brought them even closer together as a couple." In September of that year, the couple welcomed their daughter Khai. But while things seemed great between the twosome for a while, it all went south in late 2021 when rumors started swirling that the former One Direction singer had gotten into an altercation with Hadid's mom Yolanda. Subsequently, Malik and Hadid broke up. "They are not together right now. They are both good parents though," a family friend told People.
However, in the wake of recent dating rumors involving Malik, Hadid has only one major concern.
Gigi Hadid hopes Zayn Malik has a 'stable' life
Out with the old, in with the new! Zayn Malik has been making headlines following recent rumors that he is now dating singer-slash-actress Selena Gomez. "Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm," an eyewitness told ET of the pair's recent outing. "They walked in holding hands and were kissing ... It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date."
But even though neither Malik nor Gomez is yet to confirm the rumors, Hadid is showing support for her ex's new romance. "Gigi has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating," a source told Us Weekly. "As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good co-parent to [their daughter] Khai, she's fine with whoever he goes out with."
News of Malik's relationship with Gomez comes following Hadid's breakup with "Titanic" star Leonardo DiCaprio. After sparking relationship speculation in September 2022, DiCaprio and Hadid, who according to an Us Weekly insider, were "very into each other" was said to be hanging out and spending a lot of time together. Sadly, things between them came to an end almost as quickly as they started. In February, People confirmed that the twosome had split. "It was never that serious anyway. It kind of just fizzled," a source told the outlet.