Gigi Hadid Reportedly Has One Interest In Zayn Malik's Rumored Romance With Selena Gomez

Amid rumors of a new romance between Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid is concerned with only one thing. The famous model was first linked to Malik in November 2015 shortly after her breakup with Joe Jonas. In the months that passed, things between the two became increasingly serious with Hadid acting as Malik's muse in the music video for his hit song "Pillowtalk." Sadly, through the years, Malik and Hadid weathered many storms, breaking up and getting back together multiple times.

And then in 2020, a few months after reconciling from a breakup, news broke that the pair were expecting their first child together. "Gigi and Zayn are so great for each other and balance each other out," a source shared with Us Weekly at the time. "Her pregnancy has brought them even closer together as a couple." In September of that year, the couple welcomed their daughter Khai. But while things seemed great between the twosome for a while, it all went south in late 2021 when rumors started swirling that the former One Direction singer had gotten into an altercation with Hadid's mom Yolanda. Subsequently, Malik and Hadid broke up. "They are not together right now. They are both good parents though," a family friend told People.

However, in the wake of recent dating rumors involving Malik, Hadid has only one major concern.