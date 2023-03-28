Selena Gomez And Zayn Malik's Romance Might Have Started Earlier Than We Originally Thought

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik found themselves at the center of a social media frenzy when TikTok user Klarissa Garcia said the pair had been spied getting cozy at an unidentified NYC eatery. Garcia shared screenshots from a WhatsApp conversation she had with a pal who works as hostess at the restaurant after she claimed she saw the singers holding hands and packing on the PDA at their table. (They seemingly didn't care if anyone noticed their flirtations.)

But has Gomez really gone from breaking the hearts of Beliebers to making Directioners despair? Well, it wouldn't be the first time the pair has interacted with each other in a public way. According to Pop Base, Malik started following Gomez on Instagram in early March and she soon returned the favor. Malik's sister, Safaa, also showed Gomez some love on her Instagram Story after those dating rumors started spreading like wildfire. She further fueled them by reposting a bikini pic Gomez shared on her page.

Malik's most high-profile past relationships were with Little Mix member Perrie Edwards and supermodel Gigi Hadid, with whom he shares his daughter Khai. Gomez, meanwhile, famously dated Justin Bieber, and if she and Malik are, indeed, an item, it wouldn't be the first time she was romantically linked to a Hadid ex — Gomez and Bella Hadid both dated The Weeknd. According to some sources, it also wouldn't be the first time Gomez hooked up with Malik.