Grimes And Elon Musk's Name Change For Daughter Literally Leaves Us Asking 'Why?'

Hollywood couples seem to love to give their children unique names. For example, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin named their daughter Apple because the Goop founder believed it "sounded sweet." Liam Payne decided to name his baby boy Bear because he liked the idea of his son having an unforgettable name. Ed Sheeran explained the meaning behind his daughter's name — Lyra Antarctica. The singer mentioned that his wife, Cherry, has an unusual name, and he liked that. Sheeran then added that his daughter's middle name came from the fact that he had just visited the continent before finding out his wife was pregnant.

Twitter owner Elon Musk and musician Grimes' first child together is no stranger to unusual names, as the businessman and the singer named their baby X Æ A-XII or "X" for short. In a tweet, Grimes explained the meaning behind the name. "X, the unknown variable; Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence); A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft)," she wrote. And when it was revealed that Grimes and Musk had another child, a daughter, shortly after, people were wondering if her name was going to be as unique as her older brother's moniker.