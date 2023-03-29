Ben Affleck Makes Another Excuse For His Viral Grammys Frown

Batman is finally laying to rest rumors that have since swirled about his famous Grammys frown. Between the numerous performances and the surprise wins, the 2023 Grammys was no doubt a night to remember. And one thing we sure won't be forgetting anytime soon is Ben Affleck's look at the event which suggested that he wasn't happy to be there. But while many considered that Affleck's morose face pointed at trouble between him and wife Jennifer Lopez, a source explained that the "Batman" star was merely exhausted from working. "Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the Grammys, but they have both been very busy working on several projects, and Ben was feeling tired," the insider told ET. "He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn't his usual self."

Affleck, who has now become the subject of many internet memes, has also attempted to ward off the rumors including those that suggest he was drunk. "I've gone to award shows and been drunk a bunch. Nobody ever once said I'm drunk. [But at the Grammys] they were like, "He's drunk." And I thought, that's interesting," he said in a March 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite these attempts though, Affleck's excuses have done very little to change people's minds — so now, the actor is speaking his truth.