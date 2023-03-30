Khloé Kardashian Remains Unbothered With Clapback At Criticism Over Her 'Old Face'

Since first breaking into the spotlight with their show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" in 2007, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has undergone a lot of changes — both as a family and as individuals. But arguably the most notable is Khloé Kardashian's transformation. Over the years, Khloé, who was initially dubbed "the fat sister," has worked hard at staying fit and maintaining a toned physique — a goal she has achieved through the combination of a consistent workout routine and strict dieting. "I did baby steps. I cut out sodas, then I went dairy-free for two weeks, and I lost 11 pounds. Now I only drink almond milk," she once said in a 2016 interview (via Today).

But while Khloé has been open about her fitness journey, she has also through the years been scrutinized for her ever-changing-facial features. The reality star has been accused of getting facial reconstructive surgery more than once — a rumor she has since denied. "Everybody says, 'Oh, my gosh, she's had her third face transplant!' But I've had one nose job," she explained in 2021 (via Page Six). "I've done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I've responded poorly to Botox."

However, despite laying the rumors to rest, fans are not convinced. And now, the reality star couldn't be less bothered about critics who come for her.