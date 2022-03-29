Khloe Kardashian Just Can't Stop Changing Her Look

Khloé Kardashian's transforming looks have continued to be a hot topic over the years. Because of her changing appearance, the reality star has drawn plenty of criticism for plastic surgery and image retouching since rising to fame — which has proven to be hard on Khloé.

In April 2021, a photo that Khloé believed was unflattering made its way onto the internet. In response, she took to Instagram to open up about the body image struggles she has faced. "In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear," she wrote, adding, "I'm not going to lie. It's almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me." During a 2015 interview with People, Khloé opened up about not comparing herself to others and not being fixed on how much she weighs. "I don't believe in one size fits all. As long as I can lay my head down at night, that's all that matters. It's not about fitting someone else's standards."

In the face of her haters, Khloe has embraced numerous new looks over the years. In August 2021, Khloé surprised her followers by showing off her natural curls on Instagram, telling her followers she "rarely" displays her "natural hair texture." Taking to the same social media platform, the Good American founder has debuted another new look that hasn't gone unnoticed.