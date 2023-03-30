Ski Crash Trial Verdict Cracks Gwyneth Paltrow's Typical Calm Demeanor

Well, folks, the time has come. Gwyneth Paltrow's civil case regarding a 2016 skiing incident — AKA what felt like the trial of the decade — has ended in her favor.

As BuzzFeed News recapped, Terry Sanderson sued Paltrow for $300,000 over a collision that happened in 2016 at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. He claimed that Paltrow rammed into him from behind, broke his ribs, and caused brain trauma. The 76-year-old also noted "emotional distress" as a reason for his suit. Paltrow, on the other hand, said that it was Sanderson that actually ran into her. She claimed she thought he was assaulting her at the time, per Page Six. She countersued for $1, which was the basis behind the now meme-ified moment where Paltrow had to confirm or deny being friends with Taylor Swift (who did a similar thing). The Goop founder answered that they're "not good friends," but "friendly." The trial felt like a drama that kept on giving and one that many didn't want to end.

The hubbub around this whole case came from the fact that it was live-streamed, allowing the public to take part in the hilarity of the questions and grab perfectly-timed screenshots and videos that have gone viral online. Sanderson's lawyer, Kristin VanOrman, was also a major part of the public's enraptured attention because of her ridiculous questioning that seemed like she wanted to become besties with the "Iron Man" star. After a week of trial, a jury has determined a big (symbolic) win for Paltrow.