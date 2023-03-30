Ski Crash Trial Verdict Cracks Gwyneth Paltrow's Typical Calm Demeanor
Well, folks, the time has come. Gwyneth Paltrow's civil case regarding a 2016 skiing incident — AKA what felt like the trial of the decade — has ended in her favor.
As BuzzFeed News recapped, Terry Sanderson sued Paltrow for $300,000 over a collision that happened in 2016 at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. He claimed that Paltrow rammed into him from behind, broke his ribs, and caused brain trauma. The 76-year-old also noted "emotional distress" as a reason for his suit. Paltrow, on the other hand, said that it was Sanderson that actually ran into her. She claimed she thought he was assaulting her at the time, per Page Six. She countersued for $1, which was the basis behind the now meme-ified moment where Paltrow had to confirm or deny being friends with Taylor Swift (who did a similar thing). The Goop founder answered that they're "not good friends," but "friendly." The trial felt like a drama that kept on giving and one that many didn't want to end.
The hubbub around this whole case came from the fact that it was live-streamed, allowing the public to take part in the hilarity of the questions and grab perfectly-timed screenshots and videos that have gone viral online. Sanderson's lawyer, Kristin VanOrman, was also a major part of the public's enraptured attention because of her ridiculous questioning that seemed like she wanted to become besties with the "Iron Man" star. After a week of trial, a jury has determined a big (symbolic) win for Paltrow.
Gwyneth Paltrow appeared totally relieved to be not at fault
BREAKING: The jury overseeing @GwynethPaltrow and #TerrySanderson’s ski crash trial returned a verdict completely siding with the famed actress. The jury found Sanderson at fault, awarding Paltrow $1 in damages and attorney’s fees. pic.twitter.com/SUsTOExXtT— Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) March 30, 2023
After mere hours of deliberation, a jury found that Gwyneth Paltrow was not liable for the Deer Valley Resort crash on March 30, NBC News reports. The star, whose cool-as-a-cucumber attitude set the internet ablaze with memes this past week, looked surprisingly emotional while hearing the jury's decision she wasn't at fault. Paltrow appeared to let out a huge sigh of relief in response to the decision that Terry Sanderson was at fault.
While Sanderson's legal team tried to paint Paltrow as a stereotypical celebrity who's ready to step all over the "little people," Paltrow's team rebutted with the argument that Sanderson was just trying to exploit the actor for her money and fame. As the AP News reported, Paltrow's lawyers showed evidence that Sanderson was well enough to do a ton of traveling after the collision, trying to prove that he wasn't as injured as he claimed. Not to mention they had an email from the retired optometrist with the subject, "I'm famous," not helping his claim that he's "not into celebrity worship."
Sanderson's own witnesses and testimonies weren't always helpful as well, with a radiologist testifying that the doctor "could no longer enjoy wine tasting." It seemed to put him on the same level of "rich people's problems" that his team was trying to pin on Paltrow. But, as the AP reported, his ex-girlfriend did testify that their relationship died because Sanderson "had no joy left in his life." Of course, Paltrow's fabulous courtroom attire has also garnered discussion, being the cherry on top of this spectacle of a trial.