Honey Boo Boo Speaks On Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Private Cancer Diagnosis

According to TMZ, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell is battling stage four cancer. The outlet reported that Cardwell, the daughter of reality star Mama June, has adrenal cancer that has spread to other areas of her body.

Unlike most of her family, Cardwell's reality TV presence has been rather scarce in recent years. According to her IMDb, her last television appearance came in 2014 in an episode of "Dr. Phil." Prior to that, Cardwell appeared in 24 episodes of "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," her younger sister Alana Thompson's show. Recently, Cardwell revived her Instagram account after a long social media break. "Well, I ain't posted here in a while. Your girl is back," wrote Cardwell on March 28. "Sorry for the photo dump that's going to happen ... I love y'all and I hope y'all are having a good week." That same day, the mom-of-two updated her followers on her parenting adventures in a separate Instagram post.

Cardwell's posts are now filled with encouraging comments from her followers, although she's yet to confirm her own diagnosis to the world. However, Thompson, better known as Honey Boo Boo, has made her family's first public statement.