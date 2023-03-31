Ken Jennings Falls Out Of Favor With Jeopardy! Fans Over Harsh Ruling

"Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings is facing backlash following a recent episode of the game show.

Jennings first came into the limelight in 2004 when he won a record 74 consecutive games on "Jeopardy." With the historic streak, Jennings garnered over $2 million in total earnings, making him one of the show's biggest winners ever. In 2020, Jennings sealed his legacy on the game show with his "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" victory — a win which he claims was a surprise. "I just remember feeling shock. I've been in a lot of these 'Jeopardy!' super tournaments and I have an amazing talent for finishing second," he quipped to People.

Given his long history with the show, it came as no surprise when in January 2021, Jennings started filling in as a guest host following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek. Later that year, Mike Richards, who had formerly been announced as the permanent host of "Jeopardy!", resigned. Jennings then was announced as one of the replacements with actor Mayim Bialik acting as his co-host. "I'll be candid. I wanted this job," he admitted in an interview with Variety. "I pinch myself every time I'm out there because it doesn't seem real that it could happen to me."

Despite this being Jennings' dream job, fans believe he isn't always fair with his judgments on the show and they never fail to call him out.