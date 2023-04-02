Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani's Mismatched 2023 CMTs Looks Don't Help Trouble In Paradise Rumors

There's apparently already trouble in paradise between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani nearly three years after tying the knot.

The pair have been known to exhibit their own brand of PDA at public events since they struck up a romance almost a decade ago. But in February 2023, RadarOnline reported that the spark between them seems to be gone. "They looked miserable," an insider noted after seeing the couple at NASCAR's Busch Light Clash event, continuing, "Things just seemed really tense." Meanwhile, a source close to both of them dished that they have been fighting quite frequently, with their close circle starting to be concerned about the future of their marriage. "It seems like they argue constantly now — they've even slept in separate bedrooms after particularly bad fights," they said. The source adds, "Friends are worried Gwen and Blake are falling out of love." What's more, the source went on to reveal that, although the pair seem lovey-dovey, that's because they've apparently learned to "play it sweet for the cameras as when they were both coaches."

Now at the 2023 CMT Awards, the duo showed up to the red carpet wearing oddly mismatched outfits, which may or may not prove that there's indeed trouble brewing between them.