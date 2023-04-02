Wynonna Judd's Return To 2023 CMT Awards Without Mom Naomi Is More Powerful Than We Expected

She's back! No one can deny that it's been a hard year for country music legend Wynonna Judd. As you may recall, not even three weeks after Wynonna and her mother, Naomi Judd, performed "Love Can Build a Bridge" at the 2022 CMT Awards, the famous matriarch died by suicide. And yet somehow she powered through, embarking on a final tour with her mother notably absent.

"I'm somewhere between hell and hallelujah," Wynonna later revealed to "Today" host Hoda Kotb about the sudden and deeply tragic loss of her mother. "These shows are healing me one show at a time. It's like the greatest party you throw yourself before the end. I feel like I'm doing a victory lap." And it appears she's still going. On April 2, Wynonna took the CMT Awards stage yet again and delivered a performance that proved to be even more powerful and inspiring than anyone expected.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.