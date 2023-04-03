Shakira May Have Left Gerard Piqué In Barcelona, But Her Shade Isn't Going Anywhere
Shakira and Gerard Piqué are in a never-ending cycle of drama. It's been nearly a year since the couple announced their shocking split, but it seems like just yesterday because of all the shady antics that have followed.
After their breakup, rumors fueled that the soccer star had cheated on the "Hips Don't Lie" singer with Clara Chia Marti, per Show News Today. Shakira only seemed to confirm all the speculation with a diss track that outed Piqué for replacing her with another woman. The Latin singer's shady actions have not stopped there. She reportedly hung a witch decoration to face Pique's mother's house, as the two had not gotten along throughout her relationship with the soccer player, per the New York Post. From sly comments in interviews to seemingly shady social media posts, Shakira is not afraid to speak her mind about their breakup.
Throughout it all, Piqué has appeared to be taking the high road and has remained focused on the kids he and the singer share, per the Daily Mail. The soccer player said, "Each [parent] makes the decisions that they believe is best. I do things in a certain way, I try to do it in the best way." However, as time has passed, he has continued to receive backlash for the split, and it seems he has had enough. Yet, that's not stopping the Grammy winner from continuing to throw jabs at her ex.
Shakira makes subtle diss to Gerard Piqué
On Instagram, Shakira revealed she is embarking on a new chapter in her life as she and her children are moving from Spain to Miami. The news made it seem like the singer was finally putting her split from Gerard Piqué in the rearview mirror, but now the soccer player has something to say about their split.
Piqué went on a podcast and discussed how Shakira and her fans have taken a toll on him since their breakup, per Hola. He said, "My ex-partner is Latin American, and you have no idea what I've received over social media from people that are fans of her. I don't know them, it's people who I guess don't have lives." After the interview was released, fans quickly came to the "Hips Don't Lie" singer's defense. Not just that, but they also called out the soccer star for being xenophobic. Seeing as Shakira hasn't been afraid to share a piece of her mind, it was only a matter of time before she commented on Piqué's recent statement.
Instead of taking offense to his comments, Shakira turned them into a positive as she declared how proud she is of her cultural background. She tweeted, "Proud to be Latin American," accompanied by emojis of flags from Latin American countries. Although she never named her ex explicitly, the tweet alluded to his recent interview and showed that no matter what he throws at her, she will not back down.