Shakira May Have Left Gerard Piqué In Barcelona, But Her Shade Isn't Going Anywhere

Shakira and Gerard Piqué are in a never-ending cycle of drama. It's been nearly a year since the couple announced their shocking split, but it seems like just yesterday because of all the shady antics that have followed.

After their breakup, rumors fueled that the soccer star had cheated on the "Hips Don't Lie" singer with Clara Chia Marti, per Show News Today. Shakira only seemed to confirm all the speculation with a diss track that outed Piqué for replacing her with another woman. The Latin singer's shady actions have not stopped there. She reportedly hung a witch decoration to face Pique's mother's house, as the two had not gotten along throughout her relationship with the soccer player, per the New York Post. From sly comments in interviews to seemingly shady social media posts, Shakira is not afraid to speak her mind about their breakup.

Throughout it all, Piqué has appeared to be taking the high road and has remained focused on the kids he and the singer share, per the Daily Mail. The soccer player said, "Each [parent] makes the decisions that they believe is best. I do things in a certain way, I try to do it in the best way." However, as time has passed, he has continued to receive backlash for the split, and it seems he has had enough. Yet, that's not stopping the Grammy winner from continuing to throw jabs at her ex.