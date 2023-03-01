Shakira Seems To Slyly Shade Gerad Piqué's New Girlfriend Clara Chia Martí

If there's one thing fans of Shakira have learned, it's that she is not someone you want to mess with. Lately, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer has been the ultimate queen of shade.

Shakira's new attitude has been spurred by her recent breakup with her longtime boyfriend, Gerad Piqué. The couple announced their sad relationship news in a joint statement sent to multiple news outlets in June 2022. At the time, it appeared that the couple had grown apart, but a report by ShowNews Today alleged that the musician discovered the soccer star had cheated on her with Clara Chia Martí — thanks to a jar of jam. While Shakira never confirmed the allegation, her subsequent actions have only fueled fans' suspicions.

Shakira released a new track called "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," in which she dissed the football star and implied that he had cheated on her. She sang, "I'm worth two 22-year-olds / You swapped a Ferrari for a [Renault] Twingo/ You swapped a Rolex for a Casio." According to The New York Post, Shakira continued her shady antics by leaving a witch doll on her balcony, facing Piqué's mother-in-law's home. She also posted a TikTok to Sza's hit song "Kill Bill," which details an imaginary scene of killing one's ex. While most of the shade has been aimed at Piqué and his family, Shakira's latest dig seems directed at the football star's new girlfriend.