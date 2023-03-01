Shakira Seems To Slyly Shade Gerad Piqué's New Girlfriend Clara Chia Martí
If there's one thing fans of Shakira have learned, it's that she is not someone you want to mess with. Lately, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer has been the ultimate queen of shade.
Shakira's new attitude has been spurred by her recent breakup with her longtime boyfriend, Gerad Piqué. The couple announced their sad relationship news in a joint statement sent to multiple news outlets in June 2022. At the time, it appeared that the couple had grown apart, but a report by ShowNews Today alleged that the musician discovered the soccer star had cheated on her with Clara Chia Martí — thanks to a jar of jam. While Shakira never confirmed the allegation, her subsequent actions have only fueled fans' suspicions.
Shakira released a new track called "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," in which she dissed the football star and implied that he had cheated on her. She sang, "I'm worth two 22-year-olds / You swapped a Ferrari for a [Renault] Twingo/ You swapped a Rolex for a Casio." According to The New York Post, Shakira continued her shady antics by leaving a witch doll on her balcony, facing Piqué's mother-in-law's home. She also posted a TikTok to Sza's hit song "Kill Bill," which details an imaginary scene of killing one's ex. While most of the shade has been aimed at Piqué and his family, Shakira's latest dig seems directed at the football star's new girlfriend.
Shakira makes subtle dig to Clara Chia Martí
Shakira isn't one to hold back her feelings — especially when it comes to her ex-boyfriend, Gerard Piqué. The singer shaded the athlete repeatedly after he allegedly cheated on her with Clara Chia Martí. Nonetheless, in a recent interview, Shakira's scorn seemed to be aimed at Martí rather than Piqué.
The "Waka Waka" singer spoke with Mexican television network Las Estrellas, revealing how she felt about certain women. As noted by Page Six, she said, "There is a place in h*** reserved for women who don't support other women." And although Shakira never explicitly named Martí, fans were quick to make the connection between the statement and the alleged mistress. Shakira went on to share how she has become a stronger woman through some of life's hardships.
Shakira shared in her interview, "That strength comes out of experiencing a painful loss, of accepting it, of tolerating a frustration, of understanding that life doesn't always bring us what we want." Although she didn't mention her recent breakup with Piqué directly, it's apparent that she was alluding to the situation. She continued, "There are dreams that are broken, and you have to pick up the little pieces from the ground and put yourself together again and also be an example to my children." Despite being hurt, Shakira is not afraid to speak her mind and throw some shade.