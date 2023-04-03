The Tragic Death Of WWE Legend Bushwhacker Butch

WWE legend Bob Miller, better known as Bushwhacker Butch, has died at 78 years old. The news was shared on the Instagram account of his former wrestling partner, Brian Wickens (a.k.a Bushwhacker Luke) on April 3. "Our dear Bob has passed away. Those we love never truly leave us. There are things that death cannot touch," Luke's daughter, Jackie, wrote on his behalf. "We will always love u uncle Bob Miller until we meet again."

According to TMZ, Luke revealed that Butch had landed in Los Angeles over the weekend for Wrestlemania. However, shortly after, he was admitted to the hospital for a "situation with medication." At the time of this reporting, the exact cause of death has not been determined.

The wrestling community is mourning the loss of the New Zealand native as he had quite a career in the sport. Beginning his wrestling career in 1964, Butch was clearly a force to be reckoned with. He and Luke joined forces while in New Zealand before eventually moving to the U.S., and the two became unstoppable. Joining the WWE in 1988, the Bushwhackers are solidified as one of the best tag teams in wrestling history, with several championships under their belts. In 2015, Butch was even inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside Luke for the team's impact on the sport. Despite his tragic passing, he will forever be remembered by those in the wrestling community.