How Steve Howey Is Reclaiming His Life After His Messy Divorce

Steve Howey is finally on the come up after a rough divorce from his ex-wife, fellow actor Sarah Shahi.

In 2020, Us Weekly reported that the former couple was going their separate ways after 11 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the key reason. In a statement, the actors shared that they were "grateful" for all the years they spent together, and they remain committed to raising their kids despite the split. "As we enter into this new phase of our lives, our priority will remain co-parenting our children with so much love, mutual respect and friendship," they wrote. "And though our relationship is changing, we are committed to continuing our lives as a loving family."

The same year, Howey also bid farewell to "Shameless," a show he had been part of for over a decade. At the time, he told KulturePopped that his job prospects were next to none, but he remained optimistic about the future. "I have nothing right now. I am reading stuff. It's a little weird out there right now, for sure. You've got a lot of A-List actors who aren't working. This town is definitely in dire straits, but there a lot of us who are okay. Things are moving, though," he shared, adding, "I'm looking forward to the next step, because 2020 has been really difficult and I'm a lucky one in all of it." Now, three years after his divorce and departure from "Shameless" — Howey is back in the spotlight.