Donald Trump Surrenders Himself In Historic Arrest (But Not Without Getting The Last Word In)

Donald Trump is under arrest after surrendering at the district attorney's office in New York City on April 4, TMZ confirmed. This bombshell arrest makes Trump the first president to be arrested on serious criminal charges in U.S. history.

This news comes after a grand jury voted to indict him on March 30, though the charges were originally kept under wraps (per CNN). "This is an attack on our country the likes of which has never been seen before," Trump said in response to the grand jury vote via Truth Social. Though his timing was a bit off, the 45th president of the United States ultimately predicted his fate on March 18 in a previous announcement on his controversial social media platform.

Trump's charges concern the $130,000 hush payment made to Stormy Daniels in 2016. Daniels swore under oath that she was given the cash in return for signing an NDA gagging her from discussing her alleged affair with Trump in 2006 ahead of the election. He has vehemently denied the affair and accusations that he instigated the payment, despite his attorney, Michael Cohen, testifying otherwise during his grand jury appearance on March 15. Before heading into the courthouse, Trump of course had something to say about his arrest.