Donald Trump's Controversial Social Media Platform Had A Rough Launch Day

Donald Trump's relationship with mainstream social media platforms has been contentious to say the least. After receiving suspensions from Twitter and Facebook in 2021, Trump decided to take his talents elsewhere... to his own new media app. That's how GETTR was launched in July 2021, a venture that promised freedom from censorship and that would suffer major immediate hiccups. As Tech Crunch reported upon its launch, hackers besieged the GETTR's API, doxxing more than 85,000 users' email addresses and locations.

Trump didn't wave the white flag there. Instead, he and his team announced a second attempt at forming his own social media platform in October 2021, per ABC News, this time rebranding it TRUTH Social. As Trump stated in a press release via his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) division, "I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced."

Well, TRUTH Social arrived on February 21 in the Apple app store, despite many noting that beta screenshots of the app's interface looked shockingly similar to Twitter's (with TRUTH Social apparently calling its version of tweets "Truths" being the main difference). So, how did Trump's big blow to Big Tech exactly land?