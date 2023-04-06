The Strict Rules Kim Kardashian Makes Everyone Follow On Her Private Jet

When you're a Kardashian, you can afford whatever you want — including planes, trains, and automobiles. Kim Kardashian has purchased some flashy cars, like a Lamborghini and a Rolls-Royce. In fact, South China Morning Post estimates that Kim's car collection is worth around $3.8 million! And when you have Kardashian cash, your modes of transportation don't stop at a car because the sky's the limit (literally)!

Instead of just chartering private jets to take her on luxurious vacations or business trips, Kim has her own private plane. South China Morning Post reports that the reality star purchased the extended version of a Gulfstream G650ER and customized it exactly the way that she likes. After adding all of the bells and whistles, the plane is worth somewhere in the ballpark of $150 million. According to the outlet, Kim told her now ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, that each seat on the plane comes equipped with its own phone charger as well as a proper sleeping setup. "We have two beds in the back, but this can all come out as one king bed," Kim told Davidson. Another perk? "Usually planes are dark with lighter leather. Mine, I had custom all-light wood. I had a bathroom put in the front and a bathroom put in the back. Every seat has its own phone charger!" she said on an episode of "The Kardashians."

But if you wanna fly Kim Air, you must follow the rules ...