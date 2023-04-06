The Strict Rules Kim Kardashian Makes Everyone Follow On Her Private Jet
When you're a Kardashian, you can afford whatever you want — including planes, trains, and automobiles. Kim Kardashian has purchased some flashy cars, like a Lamborghini and a Rolls-Royce. In fact, South China Morning Post estimates that Kim's car collection is worth around $3.8 million! And when you have Kardashian cash, your modes of transportation don't stop at a car because the sky's the limit (literally)!
Instead of just chartering private jets to take her on luxurious vacations or business trips, Kim has her own private plane. South China Morning Post reports that the reality star purchased the extended version of a Gulfstream G650ER and customized it exactly the way that she likes. After adding all of the bells and whistles, the plane is worth somewhere in the ballpark of $150 million. According to the outlet, Kim told her now ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, that each seat on the plane comes equipped with its own phone charger as well as a proper sleeping setup. "We have two beds in the back, but this can all come out as one king bed," Kim told Davidson. Another perk? "Usually planes are dark with lighter leather. Mine, I had custom all-light wood. I had a bathroom put in the front and a bathroom put in the back. Every seat has its own phone charger!" she said on an episode of "The Kardashians."
But if you wanna fly Kim Air, you must follow the rules ...
Kim Kardashian has strict rules, even for frequent fliers
One of the best things about flying private is that you don't have to mess with long security lines and wait times. Instead, you just head to the airport a few minutes ahead of time and hop on board. Once you're on the plane, you don't have to worry about leg room since it's much roomier than a 747 with WAY fewer people. So yes, there's no doubt that flying private has it's perks, but if you're going to get on board with Kim Kardashian, there are still some rules that you need to follow.
On an episode of "The Kardashians," the SKIMS mogul made it clear that everyone needs to abide by the rules on her jet — including family members. When she spoke with Kendall Jenner on the phone, Jenner revealed that she was getting a spray tan before flying on Kim's private plane, and it didn't sit too well with Kim. "A spray tan before my flight?" Kim asked. "Have you seen the cashmere seats? You cannot get your spray tan on my cashmere seats." In the same episode, Kim told her siblings that she could provide waffles onboard since they have a freezer on her plane but when they suggested pasta, Kim shot it down real quick. "We're going to be in f****** Italy. We're not going to eat pasta before we go." In addition, Kim doesn't allow shoes onboard the aircraft but does provide fliers with SKIMS slippers.
Rules aside, we'd still fly!
Kim Kardashian Lets North West fly
Some people would only be so lucky to be invited onboard Kim Kardashian's luxury plane, but you get some nice perks when you're one of her kiddos. Kim allowed North West and some of her pals to fly onboard Kim Air to celebrate North's camping-themed birthday. The star shared a few images from the bash with one showing the plane's exterior with shiny silver balloons that read "Camp North." Of course, the photo also included a rug that read "Kim Air" in front of the stairs leading up to the aircraft. Another shot in the series showed the jet's interior decorated for the occasion, and each seat got a set of custom log pillows. It must be nice to be North!
But Kim is not the only family member who is the proud owner of a private plane. That's right ... little sister Kylie Jenner also owns her own PJ, which she has dubbed "Kylie Air." The Sun reported that Jenner's jet is just a little less expensive than her sister's, with a price tag of $72 million. That's just a drop in the bucket to her. Not only does the plane come complete with an entertainment area, but it also features a master suite and two onboard lavatories. Kylie also occasionally shows off the plane on social media, and it looks super fancy!
Now, we're just waiting on an invite to hop onboard one (or both) of these incredible planes!