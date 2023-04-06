Emmy Rossum And Sam Esmail Welcome Son After Keeping Pregnancy Private Yet Again

Emmy Rossum and her husband Sam Esmail have been extremely private about their family life, including Rossum's first pregnancy. Now it appears that they have kept another pregnancy out of the spotlight.

On May 24, 2021, Rossum took to social media to announce that she gave birth to a baby girl. This was the "The Phantom of the Opera" actor and Esmail's first child. "On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13 am, we welcomed our daughter into the world," Rossum tweeted, alongside a photo from her pregnancy shoot. It was reported that Rossum and Esmail both kept the pregnancy a secret from the world until the baby was born. After the "Shameless" actor shared the news, fans were so shocked that her name was trending on Twitter.

Rossum shared more about her daughter's birth on an episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," mentioning that she almost gave birth to her daughter in the Uber on the way to the hospital. "We were driving and we were a couple of minutes away from the hospital and I was fully in contractions and I didn't realize I was actually nine centimeters dilated at that point, so real close," she said (via Us Weekly). "I was basically 10 minutes away from having a child." She added that the Uber driver knew the birth was happening quickly, but wanted to get her to the hospital safely. Now the couple has quietly welcomed another baby.