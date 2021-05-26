Emmy Rossum And Husband Welcome Their First Child

Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail welcomed their first child to the world on May 24. The "Shameless" star and her husband took to Instagram to announce the happy news a day later. The beloved actor shared photos on Instagram and wrote, "Monday morning, at 8:13 AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world."

The photos shared with Rossum's 3.4 million Instagram followers showed a footprint from her new baby girl, Rossum's baby bump, and a picture with Esmail. The star immediately posted another very pregnant photo to Instagram with the caption, "Two weeks before our daughter was born."

Rossum and her "Mr. Robot "creator husband could work for the CIA; they are that good at keeping a secret! According to Just Jared, there were "rumors" that Rossum was pregnant, but the couple kept their news private. Just Jared reported, "There were only ever unconfirmed rumblings of a rumored pregnancy in recent weeks. We saw the couple out and about last year amid the pandemic in face masks and face shields."

The pandemic helped keep the baby news on the DL, but we have to give them snaps for keeping their baby girl under the radar. Keep reading to learn more about Rossum and Esmail's big news.