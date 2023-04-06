We Finally Know Coolio's Cause Of Death

Months after rapper Coolio was pronounced dead at age 59, his cause of death has been revealed.

The beloved rapper and actor died on September 28, 2022. Coolio's friend reportedly discovered his unresponsive body during a visit and was unable to resuscitate him. Coolio's loved ones confirmed the news on his Instagram account. "On behalf of Coolio's family and team, we wish to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," read the statement. "Sharing music with a world audience was his passion and we thank all of you for your love through the years. Please take a few moments to crank up your favorite tune and dance."

Initially, officials failed to supply the public with a cause of death. However, Coolio's circle attempted to stop the growing rumors that Coolio's death was caused by drugs. Days later, his acquaintances updated TMZ about his health status, alluding that his years-long battle with asthma — not drugs — likely killed him. Over the years, the Grammy Award-winning rapper had been refreshingly open about his battle with the illness. During an interview with USA Today (via Mirror UK), Coolio revealed: "I had a few episodes with asthma where I was in serious trouble and could have died."

Now, a new report by the coroner has revealed just what killed the beloved musician.