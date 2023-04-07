The Tragic Death Of S Club 7's Paul Cattermole

Paul Cattermole, best known for being a member of the British pop group S Club 7, died at the age of 46 on April 6, according to Variety. "Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances," a statement from his family and the band read.

The official S Club 7 Twitter account also posted a statement on behalf of the pop group. "We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul," the group wrote. "There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have." In a second tweet, the statement continues, saying that Cattermole will "be so deeply missed by each and every one of us" and again asks for privacy. As Variety reported, this untimely news comes shortly after the band announced a reunion tour that was supposed to start this fall.

