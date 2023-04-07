Stephen Smith's Death: What We Know And How The Murdaughs Are Connected

Content warning: The following article contains references to an alleged murder, including a possible anti-gay hate crime.

Stephen Smith was a young man with a bright future ahead of him, having just finished his first year of nursing school with hopes of one day becoming a doctor. Tragically, on July 8, 2015, the 19-year-old was found dead in the middle of the road in Hampton County, South Carolina, under mysterious circumstances. Authorities first thought he may have been shot, but his death was quickly ruled a hit-and-run, although they never found the driver. Many law enforcement officers on-site disagreed with the initial ruling of a hit-and-run, based on evidence at the scene. This led to Smith's case being reopened in 2021 to thoroughly investigate his actual cause of death. While no suspect was officially named, a Smith family friend claimed the notorious Murdaugh family was mentioned dozens of times in investigative documents, per local news outlet WSCS. As the case developed, rumors pointed to the eldest Murdaugh son, Buster, being involved in Smith's death, as they were classmates in high school and Smith's body was discovered miles from the Murdaugh estate.

It wasn't until 2023 that Smith's death became a media sensation, after people grew fascinated by the numerous documentaries detailing the heinous crimes of the corrupt and deadly South Carolina family, the Murdaughs. Buster Murdaugh now finds himself in the middle of the investigation, with his legal team saying he was not involved in the tragic death of his peer, per Fox News.