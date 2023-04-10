The Tragic Death Of ABBA Guitarist Lasse Wellander

Lasse Wellander, ABBA's longtime guitarist, has tragically died at the age of 70. His cause of death was cancer, according to his family. A statement shared on Wellander's Facebook page read, "It is with indescribable sadness that we have to announce that our beloved Lasse has fallen asleep. Lasse recently fell ill in what turned out to be spread cancer and early on Good Friday he passed away, surrounded by his loved ones."

The statement continued to pay tribute to the artist's talents and remarkable humanity. It said, "You were an amazing musician and humble as few, but above all you were a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather. Kind, safe, caring and loving... and so much more, that cannot be described in words."

Wellander first teamed up with ABBA in 1974 and toured with them throughout the '70s, per CNN. He was featured on several notable albums, such as the soundtracks for the "Mamma Mia" movies and the 2021 ABBA album "Voyage." In light of his death, fans, as well as the iconic pop group, are looking back at Wellander's prolific career.