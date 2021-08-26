What We Know About ABBA's First New Music In 39 Years

It's safe to say that ABBA is one of the few groups that has not made any new music for many decades, yet has still been introduced to new generations. As noted by Forbes, the "Dancing Queen" hitmakers have sold an impressive 385 million records globally, making them one of the most successful pop groups of all time.

According to AllMusic, ABBA — made up of four members Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad — hasn't released a studio album since 1981's "The Visitors." Fortunately for fans, their legacy and music has been celebrated in various ways ever since. Along with a West End musical "Mamma Mia" in London that is based on the songs from ABBA, a trilogy of big-screen movies of the same name have also been a success around the world. The Swedish legends also have their own ABBA Museum in Stockholm, where fans can virtually try on their outfits and "and become the fifth member of ABBA by performing on our large stage together with Björn, Benny, Frida and Agnetha."

After embarking on solo careers and enjoying time out of the spotlight, ABBA appears to be returning with new music for the first time in 39 years. Keep reading to find out more.