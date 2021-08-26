What We Know About ABBA's First New Music In 39 Years
It's safe to say that ABBA is one of the few groups that has not made any new music for many decades, yet has still been introduced to new generations. As noted by Forbes, the "Dancing Queen" hitmakers have sold an impressive 385 million records globally, making them one of the most successful pop groups of all time.
According to AllMusic, ABBA — made up of four members Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad — hasn't released a studio album since 1981's "The Visitors." Fortunately for fans, their legacy and music has been celebrated in various ways ever since. Along with a West End musical "Mamma Mia" in London that is based on the songs from ABBA, a trilogy of big-screen movies of the same name have also been a success around the world. The Swedish legends also have their own ABBA Museum in Stockholm, where fans can virtually try on their outfits and "and become the fifth member of ABBA by performing on our large stage together with Björn, Benny, Frida and Agnetha."
After embarking on solo careers and enjoying time out of the spotlight, ABBA appears to be returning with new music for the first time in 39 years. Keep reading to find out more.
New music isn't all ABBA fans can expect soon
After a long 39-year wait, it has been said that Swedish music makers ABBA will be dropping new music as well as giving fans a special, unique tour. According to The Sun, the "Waterloo" chart-toppers are scheduled to release brand new material as soon as September 3. "ABBA are finally making their comeback and plan to release their first new music in 39 years next Friday — it's huge," an inside source told the publication.
Along with the music, ABBA is also dropping a documentary-style film, titled "ABBA Voyage," that will showcase their creative process for the songs and how they came about creating a special purpose-built venue in East London for their Holograms tour, which is set to kick off in May 2022. "Bjorn, Benny, Agnetha and Anni-Frid will all be there on the opening night. And they will finally unveil their ABBA-tars, which are like holograms of themselves," the inside source continued, adding, "The show will feature the ABBA-tars performing and speaking to the audience. It will be like taking a step back in time for those watching."
ABBA has been planning the project since 2019. They've been working alongside Simon Fuller, who has previously worked on "So You Think You Can Dance," "American Idol," and with the Spice Girls, according to IMDb.