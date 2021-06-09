Everything We Know About Another Potential Spice Girls Tour
As one of the most successful girl groups of all time, it comes as no surprise that there is a constant demand for a Spice Girls reunion. The "Say You'll Be There" chart-toppers first rose to fame in the 1990s and called it a day in 2000. As previously reported by The Guardian, all five of the original members — Geri Halliwell, Melanie C, Mel B, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham — got back together in 2007 for another dose of girl power and a world tour.
In 2012, the Spice Girls performed at the Olympics Closing Ceremony in London and released their own musical, "Viva Forever," the following year. After on-and-off rumors, the British singers announced they would finally be returning for a stadium tour across the U.K. and Ireland in 2019 without Beckham, also known as Posh Spice.
Despite an original member absent on the tour, it was still a huge success. According to The Sun, the BRIT Award winners sold 700,000 tickets and made a £200 million ($283 million) profit from playing concerts only in the U.K. and Ireland. With that being said, the Spice Girls may be giving fans more of what they really, really want. Keep reading to find out more.
Emma Bunton is 'dying' to get back on stage
If another Spice Girls tour is what you need in your life, then you might be in luck! In a June 2021 interview for Radio X, Emma Bunton — also known as Baby Spice — revealed she is "dying" to get back on stage with her group members and informed fans that the Spice Girls had plans to perform their hits on the road again before the global coronavirus pandemic affected the world, per Music News.
"We started talking about maybe doing some more and then lockdown happened, which is such a shame," the "What Took You So Long?" hitmaker explained. "I'm dying to do it again. I'm waiting to see what's going on in the world. You can't book anything yet, so we're waiting for that moment, but I'm sure that will happen when we can!"
This isn't the first time a member of the group has spoken about another tour. Melanie C — also known as Sporty Spice — stated they wanted to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut single, "Wannabe," with some live shows. "It's high on the agenda for us girls. I mean, since we did the tour in 2019, I have just been like, 'more shows, more shows!' And, you know, obviously that isn't something that's gonna happen this year, sadly. So, again, a big old rethink," she said, per Music News.
Word on Victoria Beckham joining them this time around hasn't been confirmed. Either way, we hope all goes to plan!