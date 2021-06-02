Did Emma Stone Break Her Shoulder At A Spice Girls Concert?

Emma Stone is embracing all the buzz behind her 2021 live-action Disney movie "Cruella," which chronicles the dark backstory behind Cruella de Vil. "I thought that this was a really exciting and interesting reimagining of a character that we feel like we know on a surface level," the actor told Variety. "It was fun to go deeper into what makes her tick and what makes her so evil."

While the "Cruella" movie reveals the life of Cruella de Vil pre-dalmations, Stone herself is revealing the back story behind the one injury that interfered with filming.

In a June 2 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Stone confirmed rumors she broke her shoulder just months before hopping on set as Cruella de Vil. "I broke my shoulder in June of 2019, and we were supposed to start filming 'Cruella' like August, or maybe even July, of 2019," said the actor. "And I broke my shoulder in two places."

Stone continued, revealing rumors about her accident. "The story became that I broke my shoulder at the Spice Girls concert — that I was on somebody's shoulders and fell and broke my own shoulder." So was the rumor true?