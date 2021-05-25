The Sweet Way Emma Stone Honored The Women In Her Family With Her Baby's Name

When it came to deciding on her first child's name, Emma Stone seemed to look a little closer to home. Stone gave birth to her daughter more than two months ago and only now does the world know what Hollywood's most famous redhead called her.

The notoriously private actor and her husband Dave McCary welcomed their baby girl on March 13. While the pair never formally announced the birth, let alone pregnancy, Stone was photographed cradling a bump while hiking back in December, per People. While the "Saturday Night Live" segment director shared some selfies to Instagram of them showing off Stone's pearl engagement ring in 2019, the actor didn't publicize her September wedding. To be fair, Stone doesn't have any social media accounts ... as far as we're aware.

The pair first met when the "La La Land" star hosted an episode of the show in 2016 and McCary directed her in a taped sketch, per Vanity Fair. They managed to keep their relationship on the down-low for some time, until they arrived together at the Screen Actors Guild Awards where Stone was nominated for her role in "The Favourite."

While Stone understandably likes to keep her family close for privacy, it seems as if she also does so for sentimental reasons. In keeping up with family traditions, Stone named her daughter after her grandmother.