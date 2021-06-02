Who Is The Least Popular Member Of The Spice Girls?
The Spice Girls sang, "So tell me what you want / What you really really want...," and what we really really wanted to know was our readers' opinions on which Spice Girl is your least favorite.
Posh, Baby, Ginger, Scary, and Sporty hit the scene in 1996 and dominated the charts, releasing two No. 1 albums in a row and becoming the best-selling girl group of all time, per The Vogue.
After the Spice Girls, the members each embarked on their own careers (while also occasionally reuniting to perform). Mel C, a.k.a Sporty Spice, is the Spice Girl with the best-selling solo album of any member of the group, with 1999's "Northern Star" hitting No. 1 in Sweden and No. 4 in the U.K., per The Official Charts.
Posh Spice Victoria Beckham owns a popular fashion line and has been married to international hottie David Beckham for 27 years, so she's clearly living her best life. Mel B, otherwise known as Scary Spice, has famously judged "The X Factor UK," "America's Got Talent," and has hosted multiple shows.
Baby Spice Emma Bunton has released four solo albums, been a contestant on "Strictly Come Dancing," and been a judge on "Dancing on Ice." Ginger Spice Geri Halliwell has also released four albums and been a judge on "The X Factor UK" and "Australia's Got Talent."
But one Spice Girl was named the least favorite member in our survey. Who is it?
The fans have voted for the least popular member of the Spice Girls
Melanie Chisolm, or Mel C, is Sporty Spice and she is the most popular Spice Girl according to the results of our poll, with just 17.42% of respondents voting her the least popular. Baby Spice Emma Bunton and Ginger Spice Geri Halliwell came in next, tied at 19.91% of the vote each.
The second-to-last least popular Spice Girl, with 20.06% of the vote, is Posh Spice Victoria Beckham.
That leaves just one Spice Girl left. With a resounding 22.71% of the vote, Scary Spice was voted the least popular member of the Spice Girls.
In a 2015 interview with HuffPost Live, Melanie Brown, or Mel B, revealed how the girls all got their nicknames. She said a "lazy journalist" gave them their now-famous monikers. "[He] couldn't be bothered to remember all our names, so he just gave us nicknames," Mel B said. "And we were like, 'Oh, well, that kind of works. I don't mind my name. Do you like your name? Baby? Posh?' We were like, 'Let's just go with it.'"
Mel B was dubbed Scary because she was loud. "I'm very kind of in-your-face," she said. "I was even more so back then. I was, what, 17, 18, like, 'What! What do you want?!' So I guess I could have come off as Scary. But I like my name."