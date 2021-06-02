Who Is The Least Popular Member Of The Spice Girls?

The Spice Girls sang, "So tell me what you want / What you really really want...," and what we really really wanted to know was our readers' opinions on which Spice Girl is your least favorite.

Posh, Baby, Ginger, Scary, and Sporty hit the scene in 1996 and dominated the charts, releasing two No. 1 albums in a row and becoming the best-selling girl group of all time, per The Vogue.

After the Spice Girls, the members each embarked on their own careers (while also occasionally reuniting to perform). Mel C, a.k.a Sporty Spice, is the Spice Girl with the best-selling solo album of any member of the group, with 1999's "Northern Star" hitting No. 1 in Sweden and No. 4 in the U.K., per The Official Charts.

Posh Spice Victoria Beckham owns a popular fashion line and has been married to international hottie David Beckham for 27 years, so she's clearly living her best life. Mel B, otherwise known as Scary Spice, has famously judged "The X Factor UK," "America's Got Talent," and has hosted multiple shows.

Baby Spice Emma Bunton has released four solo albums, been a contestant on "Strictly Come Dancing," and been a judge on "Dancing on Ice." Ginger Spice Geri Halliwell has also released four albums and been a judge on "The X Factor UK" and "Australia's Got Talent."

But one Spice Girl was named the least favorite member in our survey. Who is it?