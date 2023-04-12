Chris Evans Applauds Ana De Armas For Taking On The One Gig He Fears Most

From starring in the murder mystery comedy "Knives Out," to the romantic comedy "Ghosted," Ana de Armas has proven her comedic chops. In a recent interview, she and Chris Evans were asked if they have ever ghosted anyone in their life. "I don't think I've ever ghosted anybody," the Cuban actor's co-star answered. De Armas' reaction was basically saying, "I don't believe that one bit," making the hilarious moment viral on social media.

So, when it was announced that the "No Time to Die" actor would be hosting "Saturday Night Live" on April 15, fans were excited. Even de Armas herself couldn't contain herself as she posted the lineup to her Instagram page, captioning her post, "OMG, yes!" shortly after the announcement came out.

The "Blonde" actor will also be making history when she hosts the late-night comedy sketch show. It was reported that de Armas' hosting gig marks the first time the show has seen a fourth consecutive female hosting an episode solo — her predecessors being Jenna Ortega, Quinton Brunson, and Molly Shannon. It was also mentioned that it will be the first time in "SNL" history that two Latinas are headlining the episode, as Colombian music artist Karol G is set as the musical guest. But as for de Armas' frequent co-star Evans, he has very different feelings when it comes to hosting the live comedy show.