Mama June Has A Fractured Relationship With Her Daughter Honey Boo Boo Today

Mama June Shannon and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson once had a close relationship until drugs got in the way. The mother-daughter duo shot to fame when they appeared on TLC's "Toddlers & Tiaras" and then on their spinoff shows, "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" and "Mama June: From Not to Hot." The family became fractured when Mama June got arrested in March 2019 after being found with drugs and drug paraphernalia at a gas station in Alabama. At the time, Mama June was with her then-boyfriend, Geno Doak, who was arrested alongside her. The reality star pleaded not guilty and received 100 hours of community service, while Doak served 16 months in jail.

Following Mama June's arrest, 16-year-old Honey Boo Boo moved in with her sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, who became her legal guardian. Mama June insisted that things were good between her and Honey Boo Boo and shared on "Virtual Reali-tea" that they spoke frequently. "I do see her, I do talk to her. We do communicate. So it wasn't like any difference. The only difference is she's not sitting right here beside me in my home every day," she stated. Unfortunately, Honey Boo Boo's take on things is different, and her relationship with Mama June still remains tenuous.