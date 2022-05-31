Mama June Just Took A Major Step In Her New Relationship

"Mama June" star June Shannon's family is expanding. The U.S. Sun reports that the reality star has become a grandmother again. Her daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird welcomed twins on May 19. The babies were delivered by C-section, and Efird and the infants spent a few days in the hospital before they were welcomed home. The fraternal twins, a girl and a boy, are the younger siblings of Efird's other two children: Ella (4) and 10-month-old Bentley. A source told the outlet, "Mom and babies are happy and healthy, and [husband] Josh is elated that the babies are finally here." They also revealed, "The girl weighed in at six pounds, one ounce and the boy totaled five pounds, four ounces."

The new baby is not the only addition to Shannon's family. It seems as if Shannon's new man, Justin Stroud, is here to stay. She previously told Entertainment Tonight that, initially, Stroud didn't even know who she was. "And he did tell [the producers], 'No, I don't want to be part of it. I don't want to do it.' He had a full-time job. He owns businesses. He has his own life." And per The U.S. Sun, they were spotted looking at rings in a jewelry store shortly after he was released from jail in March. Of course, their actions ignited rumors about them getting engaged. Now, Shannon and Stroud have let the world know about their future path after he posted a pic on his social media page.