Sister Wives' Christine Brown Says 'Yes' To Next Husband After Kody Split

In November 2021, "Sister Wives" star Christine Brown announced that she and her husband, Kody Brown, had split after 25 years of being together. In a statement posted to her Instagram page, she mentioned that she and her ex-husband have "grown apart" and it was her decision to leave. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family," she wrote, asking for "grace and kindness" as they took time to process everything.

Kody released a statement of his own on his Instagram page. "Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness," he wrote. "We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her." He added that they will "remain committed parents" to their six children.

On February 8, a little over a year after her split from Kody, Christine revealed on her Instagram Stories that she was in a relationship with someone else. "He's wonderful and romantic and so kind, and everything I've been looking for," she told her followers (via People). She added that, at the moment, she wanted to keep things private, but she was excited to go public with him when the time came. And it seems like she has found the one again in her new beau.