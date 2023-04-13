Sister Wives' Christine Brown Says 'Yes' To Next Husband After Kody Split
In November 2021, "Sister Wives" star Christine Brown announced that she and her husband, Kody Brown, had split after 25 years of being together. In a statement posted to her Instagram page, she mentioned that she and her ex-husband have "grown apart" and it was her decision to leave. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family," she wrote, asking for "grace and kindness" as they took time to process everything.
Kody released a statement of his own on his Instagram page. "Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness," he wrote. "We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her." He added that they will "remain committed parents" to their six children.
On February 8, a little over a year after her split from Kody, Christine revealed on her Instagram Stories that she was in a relationship with someone else. "He's wonderful and romantic and so kind, and everything I've been looking for," she told her followers (via People). She added that, at the moment, she wanted to keep things private, but she was excited to go public with him when the time came. And it seems like she has found the one again in her new beau.
Christine Brown is engaged
On April 13, 2023, Christine Brown announced her engagement to her boyfriend, David Woolley, the first relationship after her split from ex-husband Kody Brown. "We're engaged!" she wrote in her Instagram post caption. "David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I'm so excited and just live in bliss every day!"
Following the engagement, the reality television star talked to TLC about her relationship with her fiancé. "David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," she said. "I've never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it." She gushed about her excitement to start this new chapter in their relationship.
Although Kody has yet to comment on his ex-wife's engagement news, it's been reported that he isn't exactly happy with Brown's decision to move on so quickly. "He's aggravated at it all, and all her posts," a source told The U.S. Sun. "He is avoiding social media at all costs. Kody believes it's just Christine wanting attention ... He thinks it's all B.S." Another source previously mentioned that Kody believes flaunting her new relationship was a way to "get revenge" on her ex-husband.