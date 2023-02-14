Sister Wives' Christine Brown Unveils New Love Of Her Life David (& Totally Shades Ex Kody)

Christine Brown has found love again, but it hasn't come without a lot of heartache. As fans of TLC's hit show "Sister Wives" know, Christine and her husband, Kody Brown, split in 2021 and she shared the news with fans on social media. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine wrote on Instagram. In the same post, she noted that she and Kody would remain in one another's lives to raise their six children. The couple wed in 1994, but were only married "spiritually," as Kody was legally married to his first wife, Meri Brown, at the time.

Viewers saw several details of the pair's split play out on "Sister Wives" as Christine made the decision to pack her bags and move from their new home base in Flagstaff, Arizona, back to Utah — where she had desired to live for quite some time. Following the move, Christine has been very open on social media, especially about her love life. In February, Ashley's Reality Roundup reported that Christine spilled details about a special someone via her Instagram stories. "I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively! He is wonderful, romantic, and so kind," she told fans. "He is everything I've been looking for."

After leaving fans with a cliffhanger, Christine is finally showing off her new beau to fans while rubbing salt in the wound and throwing shade at Kody.