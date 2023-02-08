Christine Brown Gushes Over Her New Man After Kody Split
Christine Brown is slowly but surely moving on from Kody Brown. Viewers fell in love with Christine after her appearance as one of Kody's wives on the TLC show "Sister Wives." However, as time passed, it was clear to fans that Christine and Kody didn't connect the way they used to.
In November 2021, the reality star announced her split from Kody in an Instagram post. She shared, "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave." In the latest seasons of "Sister Wives," tensions rose between the two as they had different views on their marriage. Kody released his statement about the separation, per ET. He said, "Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her." Following the split, viewers wondered if Christine would continue to share her life with them.
Well, Christine has been more than open about her life after Kody, sharing her journey to find love. Although it took some time, in late January 2023, Christine revealed she was back on the dating scene in an Instagram post. She shared, "I'm dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!" It seems it hasn't taken her long to find romance, because Christine has revealed she has a new man.
Romance is in the air for Christine Brown
Move over Kody Brown, Christine Brown has a new man in her life. The "Sister Wives" star is opening up to fans that she is moving on from her former husband with a mystery man, (via Us Weekly). Christine shared on her Instagram Story, "Car confessions! So I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively. He's wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I've been looking for." Being in a new relationship is an exciting feeling and Christine is absolutely giddy over her new man. The writer swooned as she described her new partner as "a dream come true."
One of the most important things to Christine is her kids, and it appears that her new beau gets along with them. She shared, "Incredible with Truely. He's absolutely a dream come true ... I'm so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit." Truely is the youngest of the six children she and her ex-husband Kody share, per ET. It's unclear how he is with the other kids, but knowing he's good with Truely makes it seem he will be great with them as well.
Despite her excitement over her latest relationship, the reality star is holding off on sharing photos of her new man. She said, "Right now I'm just keeping him to myself though, and I will let you guys know a little bit more information later but just ... so excited!"