Christine Brown Gushes Over Her New Man After Kody Split

Christine Brown is slowly but surely moving on from Kody Brown. Viewers fell in love with Christine after her appearance as one of Kody's wives on the TLC show "Sister Wives." However, as time passed, it was clear to fans that Christine and Kody didn't connect the way they used to.

In November 2021, the reality star announced her split from Kody in an Instagram post. She shared, "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave." In the latest seasons of "Sister Wives," tensions rose between the two as they had different views on their marriage. Kody released his statement about the separation, per ET. He said, "Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her." Following the split, viewers wondered if Christine would continue to share her life with them.

Well, Christine has been more than open about her life after Kody, sharing her journey to find love. Although it took some time, in late January 2023, Christine revealed she was back on the dating scene in an Instagram post. She shared, "I'm dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!" It seems it hasn't taken her long to find romance, because Christine has revealed she has a new man.