Sister Wives' Christine Brown Enters The Dating Pool After Split From Ex Kody
In November 2021, "Sister Wives" star Christine Brown announced she was done with her marriage to Kody Brown. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family," Christine shared on Instagram.
Christine later opened up to People about what led to her decision to leave Kody. She explained that their daughter Ysabel had to have corrective surgery for scoliosis, which required them to travel to New Jersey. Kody was unwilling to come along because of his concerns about Covid-19. "I really find it hard to stay with a guy who I don't respect. I understood Covid, and why he couldn't come, but [Ysabel] didn't. And she still has a really hard time with it," Christine revealed. The reality star called it a "wake-up call" and shared, "I didn't need him anymore." Now that Christine is single, she revealed she is dating again, but it doesn't seem to be going too smoothly for her.
Christine Brown asks fans for dating advice
Christine Brown is ready for love again — but is getting used to modern courtship. "I'm dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!" she shared via Instagram. "You need no advice, you got this — and you're the prize!," news personality Deidre Behar replied. Advice: run from anyone who doesn't make you a priority. Also run if they have ramen noodle hair," a fan quipped, seemingly referencing Kody Brown's curly locks. "Choose a man who knows your worth and is totally and wholeheartedly dedicated to YOU and only you. It's what you deserve," another fan advised.
Following their split, Kody shared his support for his ex-wife. "One of the kids told me, 'Dad, you have your soul mate, and she wants hers.' Well, I hope she finds her soul mate," he declared in "Sister Wives: One on One" (via People). Kody's other wives, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown, also left him in 2022. Robyn Brown, who is the only one legally married to Kody, remains the last sister wife left standing.