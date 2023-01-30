Sister Wives' Christine Brown Enters The Dating Pool After Split From Ex Kody

In November 2021, "Sister Wives" star Christine Brown announced she was done with her marriage to Kody Brown. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family," Christine shared on Instagram.

Christine later opened up to People about what led to her decision to leave Kody. She explained that their daughter Ysabel had to have corrective surgery for scoliosis, which required them to travel to New Jersey. Kody was unwilling to come along because of his concerns about Covid-19. "I really find it hard to stay with a guy who I don't respect. I understood Covid, and why he couldn't come, but [Ysabel] didn't. And she still has a really hard time with it," Christine revealed. The reality star called it a "wake-up call" and shared, "I didn't need him anymore." Now that Christine is single, she revealed she is dating again, but it doesn't seem to be going too smoothly for her.