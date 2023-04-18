Concern For Jamie Foxx Grows As He Remains Hospitalized

When Cameron Diaz's friend Jamie Foxx called her up to come out of retirement to make one last blockbuster film, nobody expected production to be described as "a bit of a nightmare." A source told The Sun that "Back in Action" has experienced a lot of production delays due to London weather, and Foxx claimed that someone was trying to pry money out of him, launching an investigation on top of the filming problems.

To make matters worse, Foxx had a medical emergency and was hospitalized. "We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the actor and singer's daughter, Corinne, shared in a statement posted to Instagram. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

It was reported that the "Back in Action" set was "shut down" after the news of Foxx's health scare was released. A couple days later, filming resumed with a stand-in for the actor. It was also reported that a particular scene was canceled and cut due to "changes in production," but it wasn't clear if the cancellation had anything to do with Foxx's medical emergency. But as the singer has been in the hospital for a bit, people are concerned about his health.