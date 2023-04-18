Concern For Jamie Foxx Grows As He Remains Hospitalized
When Cameron Diaz's friend Jamie Foxx called her up to come out of retirement to make one last blockbuster film, nobody expected production to be described as "a bit of a nightmare." A source told The Sun that "Back in Action" has experienced a lot of production delays due to London weather, and Foxx claimed that someone was trying to pry money out of him, launching an investigation on top of the filming problems.
To make matters worse, Foxx had a medical emergency and was hospitalized. "We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the actor and singer's daughter, Corinne, shared in a statement posted to Instagram. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."
It was reported that the "Back in Action" set was "shut down" after the news of Foxx's health scare was released. A couple days later, filming resumed with a stand-in for the actor. It was also reported that a particular scene was canceled and cut due to "changes in production," but it wasn't clear if the cancellation had anything to do with Foxx's medical emergency. But as the singer has been in the hospital for a bit, people are concerned about his health.
Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized for almost a week
It's been nearly a week since Jamie Foxx was hospitalized for a "medical complication," and concerns have been growing as he remains in the hospital. The actor was working on the Netflix movie "Back in Action" with Cameron Diaz, but it has been reported that the medical emergency did not happen on set. Filming is expected to end this week amid Foxx's health scare.
"They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened," a source told CNN on April 14. Insiders told TMZ that the medical emergency was pretty serious, but his condition is improving as he is still getting tested at the hospital. It was reported that he has been talking to and joking around with his family, indicating that there was a period of time where he was unable to speak.
Foxx's health scare comes about a month after it was reported he had an outburst on set. "There have been some issues on set and Jamie has had a major meltdown over it all," a source told The U.S. Sun. "He demanded the problems be sorted immediately and sacked four of the production staff — as if that would magically improve the situation." The insider added that Foxx's behavior has made him "pretty unpopular" with the cast and crew of the film.