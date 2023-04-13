What We Know About Jamie Foxx's Sudden Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx is currently in Atlanta shooting "Back in Action" with Cameron Diaz, but one of the biggest storylines to come out of filming thus far is the actor's sudden hospitalization.

Most things Foxx does earn a lot of attention and that's the case with his new movie, which marks Cameron Diaz's first movie in several years. Some fans might recall that Foxx and Diaz also worked together on the 2014 remake of "Annie," but there has been a fair share of drama that has unfolded on the set, stretching beyond Foxx's medical emergency.

In March, The U.S. Sun reported that the "Horrible Bosses" actor had a complete "meltdown" on-set that wreaked havoc on production and caused quite a damper on Diaz's highly publicized return to film. "There have been some issues on set, and Jamie has had a major meltdown over it all," an insider told the outlet. "He demanded the problems be sorted immediately and sacked four of the production staff — as if that would magically improve the situation." Ultimately, Foxx fired a few team members, including his driver, causing some major drama on-set. "Some people working on it are totally fed up with how this has played out, and Jamie has become pretty unpopular," they added. According to the report, that incident happened while filming in London. Now, "Back in Action" is shooting in Atlanta, and there's another massive story in Foxx's sudden hospitalization. So what do we know?