Jamie Foxx Derails Cameron Diaz's Return To Acting With On-Set Meltdown

People who grew up in the '90s know Cameron Diaz for appearing in a slew of popular films like "There's Something About Mary," "The Mask," and "My Best Friend's Wedding." In 2000, she nailed the role of one of "Charlie's Angels," where she starred alongside Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu — adding another blockbuster film to her resume. In 2014, Diaz played the role of Miss Hannigan in "Annie," but after that, Diaz took a break from acting.

In 2021, the actor appeared on the Sirius XM show "Quarantined with Bruce," where she chatted with Bruce Bozzi about stepping away from the spotlight. "I'm never going to say never about anything in life. I'm just not that person. So will I ever make a movie again? I'm not looking to. But will I? I don't know. I have no idea," she told Bozzi. Diaz added that since she had a younger daughter at the time, she couldn't fathom having to be on set for 14 or 16 hours. "I wouldn't have been the mom that I am now had I chosen to do that at any other time in my life," she shared, stating that she felt "blessed" to be able to take time away and raise her daughter.

Diaz and Jamie Foxx worked together on the film "Annie" in 2014, and the two are set to reunite again on the set of the Netflix movie "Back in Action." However, their reunion and Diaz's return to acting have seen some major drama thanks to Foxx.