Cameron Diaz Opens Up About What Life Is Really Like With Her Daughter And Husband

Cameron Diaz finds so much joy in being a mother to her 2-year-old daughter, Raddix, but she's not afraid to admit that motherhood can be challenging.

Diaz, who quit acting after 2014's "Annie," became a first-time mom in December 2019 at 47 years old. Diaz and her husband Benji Madden welcomed a child via surrogacy, and she once opened up about how her experience is unique because she had done it later in life. "A lot of people do it the other way around — they get married and have a family in their youth. I'm kind of doing it in the second half of my life," she told Naomi Campbell in her "No Filter" YouTube series. "Having a family when you're young — it's like anything when you're young: You do it," she added. "But when you're my age and you decide to do it, it's a real choice. You really have to work hard for it." And now, she has no choice but to live for as long as she can. "The only pressure for me is like I have to live to be, like 107, you know? So no pressure!" she quipped.

Diaz also said that motherhood had been "most gratifying," and that this chapter in her life "is my sweet spot and my happiest time." Still, it doesn't mean that things don't get rough. In an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson" show, the "Charlie's Angels" actor got candid about the challenges she faces as a parent.