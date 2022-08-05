How Jamie Foxx Got Cameron Diaz To Unretire From Acting
Cameron Diaz is ready to return to the big screen, which is a decision that emerged after she received some encouragement from a co-star. After years of dominating Hollywood with roles in blockbusters like "The Mask," "There's Something About Mary," and the "Shrek" franchise films, Diaz publicly stated she retired from acting in March 2018. This revelation was made during a chat with her "The Sweetest Thing" co-stars, Selma Blair and Christina Applegate. After Applegate referred to herself as "semi-retired," Diaz said she was "actually retired," per Entertainment Weekly.
In August 2021, the "Charlie's Angels" star addressed why she chose to retire while chatting with comedian Kevin Hart for his podcast, "Hart to Heart." "Just, the management of me as a human being ... Cameron Diaz is a machine. But for my personal, spiritual self, I was realizing that one part of me that functioned at a high level wasn't enough," Diaz said. In June 2022, it was announced that Diaz would be making her return to acting with a film called "Back in Action." Jamie Foxx, who previously starred with her in a movie reboot, is also set to appear in the film and shared this via Twitter.
Since this news of Diaz's next venture broke, Foxx has explained how his words led to her taking on the role.
Jamie Foxx had to get 'very innovative' when asking Cameron Diaz to unretire
Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz are collaborating once again after Diaz's acting hiatus. The two previously teamed up as co-stars of the 2014 remake of "Annie." Diaz then paused her acting pursuits for eight years, and the pair will next be starring side-by-side in the upcoming Netflix movie, "Back in Action." Diaz spoke to CBS Mornings about what led to her return to the industry. "I miss aspects of acting, or making movies," Diaz said. "Yeah, making movies is a particular skill set that is fun to exercise and be a part of. But yeah, it's a different lifestyle. And you kind of have to be ready to do that."
In a recent Entertainment Tonight interview, Foxx revealed that letting Diaz know the movie shoot was going to be an enjoyable experience resulted in her saying yes to the role. The "Ray" star repeated what he expressed said to Diaz, saying, "'Do you wanna have some fun? Just have some fun!'" before adding, "And I think that's what brought her to it." Foxx also had to be "very innovative" in convincing Diaz to act again, which included getting her on the phone with Tom Brady, who has unretired himself. Foxx went on to praise Diaz's professional accomplishments, calling her "such an incredible force" whom he "love[s]."
Thanks in large part to Foxx's efforts, audiences can soon catch Diaz again as she is "Back in Action"!