How Jamie Foxx Got Cameron Diaz To Unretire From Acting

Cameron Diaz is ready to return to the big screen, which is a decision that emerged after she received some encouragement from a co-star. After years of dominating Hollywood with roles in blockbusters like "The Mask," "There's Something About Mary," and the "Shrek" franchise films, Diaz publicly stated she retired from acting in March 2018. This revelation was made during a chat with her "The Sweetest Thing" co-stars, Selma Blair and Christina Applegate. After Applegate referred to herself as "semi-retired," Diaz said she was "actually retired," per Entertainment Weekly.

In August 2021, the "Charlie's Angels" star addressed why she chose to retire while chatting with comedian Kevin Hart for his podcast, "Hart to Heart." "Just, the management of me as a human being ... Cameron Diaz is a machine. But for my personal, spiritual self, I was realizing that one part of me that functioned at a high level wasn't enough," Diaz said. In June 2022, it was announced that Diaz would be making her return to acting with a film called "Back in Action." Jamie Foxx, who previously starred with her in a movie reboot, is also set to appear in the film and shared this via Twitter.

Since this news of Diaz's next venture broke, Foxx has explained how his words led to her taking on the role.