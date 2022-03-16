What Is Cameron Diaz's Life Really Like Outside Of The Hollywood Spotlight?

Cameron Diaz stunned her Hollywood and legions of movie fans when she stepped away from acting. This break from acting was confirmed in a 2018 Entertainment Weekly interview, in which Diaz said she was "actually retired." Diaz ruled comedy in the 90s and 2000s with uproarious movies like "The Sweetest Thing" and "There's Something About Mary."

In 2021, she opened up about this decision on Kevin Hart's Peacock series, "Hart to Hart." When Hart asked Diaz why she changed her path, she told him, "For my ... personal, spiritual self, I was realizing that ... that one part of me that functioned at a high level [as an actor] wasn't enough." Diaz admitted that acting is "fun to do," but revealed that she felt other aspects of her life needed her attention, including her marriage. "I feel whole," she said of her retirement, and the ways her world has changed as a result.

The last full-length film Diaz appeared in was "Annie" in 2014, per IMDb. It has been nearly a decade since audiences have seen her on-screen. Now, Cameron Diaz is revealing what life has been like since she left Hollywood.