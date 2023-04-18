Met Gala 2023: Who Are This Year's Famous Hosts?

Fashion's biggest night is almost here and if you sniff hard enough, you just might smell the excitement in the air. Slated for May 1 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the 2023 Met Gala, named "Karl Lagerfeld: A line of Beauty" is set to honor the life and artistic prowess of the late German designer, Karl Lagerfeld. Until his death, he served as the creative director for Chanel. With a wide array of work from his eponymous brand and Chanel, as well as some of his past work with Fendi and Chloé, this year's Met promises to be a unique display of glitz, glamour, and fashion.

But as we look forward to outfit choices from our favorite celebrities, let's shine the spotlight on another major component of the event — the hosts, also called co-chairs. After taking over as chair of the Met Gala, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour introduced the concept of co-chairs with whom she most often hosts the event, per People. Through the years, the Gala has had many different co-hosts from across different industries including film, music, sports, and fashion. With stars like Rihanna, Oprah Winfrey, and Oscar de la Renta having previously served as co-hosts, fans have come to look forward to the annual selection. Thankfully, this year looks just as promising. Back in January, Vogue announced its list of hosts. While some might wonder why they have been invited as co-chairs, the real question is why not?