Is Lisa Rinna's Family Getting A Reality Show After Her RHOBH Exit?
Lisa Rinna has arguably been one of the most polarizing stars of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and people either love her or love to hate her. While many of her actions on the show over eight seasons have been questionable, such as having amnesia about claiming Kim Richards was on the brink of death, many can't deny she brought the drama. After a rough Season 12, Rinna announced her departure from "RHOBH" and stated, "This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come," via People.
Following Rinna's exit, a source told The U.S. Sun that the former "Days of Our Lives" star had aspirations to become the next Kris Jenner with plans for her own reality show. "The goal is for Lisa and her family to lock something down by May, and it's going to be interesting to see if Bravo steps up and develops a new show for Lisa or if she pivots into streaming the way the Kardashians have," the insider revealed. Although many would undoubtedly watch Rinna's star-studded family on television, the reality star cleared the air on whether or not the rumors were true.
Lisa Rinna shoots down rumors of a family reality show
Fans of Lisa Rinna know that she's the ultimate hustler when it comes to work, but a reality show starring her family is off the table for now. The Rinna Beauty founder addressed the rumors on Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast. "That's not true. None of that's true. I don't know where somebody got that. But listen, I never say no to anything. I would never say, 'I will never do something,' But that is not true," Rinna clarified. She went on to say that her family is "really busy" at the moment and doesn't see the possibility of the whole clan being in the same place to film a show.
Rinna had previously teased the possibility of starring in her own show. "I love fame. I think it's the greatest thing," she told CR Fashion Book. "I will always be proud of almost everything I did. I made good tv," she said of her time on "RHOBH." When asked about a family reality show, she quipped, "Never say never." Unfortunately for Rinna, she may have to do a lot of convincing to get her husband, Harry Hamlin, on board.
Harry Hamlin wants to move forward from Lisa Rinna's Real Housewives days
While Harry Hamlin was a fan-favorite husband on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," he is ready to leave his reality television days behind. When asked if he was open to a Bravo spin-off show featuring his family, he gave the idea a hard pass. "Why? 'Cause I've been there, and I've done that whole Bravo thing. So, has Lisa. We've been there and done that. We move forward in our lives, we don't go back," he told Entertainment Tonight. After Lisa Rinna's decision not to renew her contract with Bravo, Hamlin expressed relief. "Oh my God, we're so happy about that. All of our dreams just came true."
As for Rinna, she is living her best life after her "RHOBH" departure. "It has been heaven, absolute heaven. I mean, I've been to Paris and London and I've been able to travel and go to fashion shows. I'm having really the time of my life," she told Us Weekly. The reality star shared that she was "having so much fun" partying and having time off. "I mean, it's perfect. Couldn't have come at a better time," she declared.