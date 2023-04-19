Is Lisa Rinna's Family Getting A Reality Show After Her RHOBH Exit?

Lisa Rinna has arguably been one of the most polarizing stars of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and people either love her or love to hate her. While many of her actions on the show over eight seasons have been questionable, such as having amnesia about claiming Kim Richards was on the brink of death, many can't deny she brought the drama. After a rough Season 12, Rinna announced her departure from "RHOBH" and stated, "This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come," via People.

Following Rinna's exit, a source told The U.S. Sun that the former "Days of Our Lives" star had aspirations to become the next Kris Jenner with plans for her own reality show. "The goal is for Lisa and her family to lock something down by May, and it's going to be interesting to see if Bravo steps up and develops a new show for Lisa or if she pivots into streaming the way the Kardashians have," the insider revealed. Although many would undoubtedly watch Rinna's star-studded family on television, the reality star cleared the air on whether or not the rumors were true.