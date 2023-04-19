Victoria Justice Finally Clears Up Those Ariana Grande Feud Rumors

We've probably been guilty of using the "I think we all sing" meme at some point. You know, the one where Ariana Grande's "Victorious" cast mates make a comment about the pop star singing all the time on the set of the show, and Victoria Justice butts in with her own comment to indicate that everyone on the show sings a lot.

The meme stems from a rumored feud that's been on and off for about a decade. Starting in 2013, Grande took to her Ask.fm page to address the reason why "Victorious" ended. "Sweetheart the only reason Victorious ended is because 1 girl didn't want to do it," she wrote (via Seventeen), adding "She chose to do a solo tour instead of a cast tour." Fans were quick to jump to conclusions that the "7 Rings" singer was talking about Justice, as she went on tour that year.

In 2015, Justice addressed the rumored drama surrounding her and her Nickelodeon co-star. She claimed that her going on a solo tour wasn't the reason the show ended, and it was more of an executive team decision that was above her pay grade. She also addressed the rumors that she was the one who reportedly bullied Grande on set, saying that the pop star texted her directly after the interview came out and said she was talking about someone she worked with on Broadway. Now, Justice wants these feud rumors to be gone for good.