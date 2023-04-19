The Tragic Death Of ASTRO's Moonbin

The following article contains discussion of suicide.

Moonbin of the popular K-Pop group ASTRO has tragically died at 25 years old, the group's label Fantagio confirmed in a statement on Twitter. "Fantagio colleagues and executives and employees are deeply mourning [Moonbin] in such great sadness and shock," they wrote on April 19. While the young talent's label refrained from mentioning a cause of death, local police revealed to Yonhap News that it appeared he took his own life and was found in his home "around 8:10 pm." At the time of his death, the beloved singer was not romantically involved with anyone. He is survived by his sister and fellow K-Pop idol, Moon Sua. Outside of his personal life, Moonbin first made a name for himself as a child model and actor on shows including "To Be Continued." However after years of training with Fantagio, the "INCENSE" singer finally made his debut with the supergroup ASTRO in 2016.

In the years following his debut, Moonbin captivated K-Pop enthusiasts and even started an equally popular "sub-unit" group with his ASTRO group member Yoon San-ha in 2020. Of course, his fans and industry peers are devastated by the loss of the "In-Out" singer. Keep reading to find out how the K-Pop community and its music listeners have reacted to the tragic news.

More to come...