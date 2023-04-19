The Tragic Death Of ASTRO's Moonbin
The following article contains discussion of suicide.
Moonbin of the popular K-Pop group ASTRO has tragically died at 25 years old, the group's label Fantagio confirmed in a statement on Twitter. "Fantagio colleagues and executives and employees are deeply mourning [Moonbin] in such great sadness and shock," they wrote on April 19. While the young talent's label refrained from mentioning a cause of death, local police revealed to Yonhap News that it appeared he took his own life and was found in his home "around 8:10 pm." At the time of his death, the beloved singer was not romantically involved with anyone. He is survived by his sister and fellow K-Pop idol, Moon Sua. Outside of his personal life, Moonbin first made a name for himself as a child model and actor on shows including "To Be Continued." However after years of training with Fantagio, the "INCENSE" singer finally made his debut with the supergroup ASTRO in 2016.
In the years following his debut, Moonbin captivated K-Pop enthusiasts and even started an equally popular "sub-unit" group with his ASTRO group member Yoon San-ha in 2020. Of course, his fans and industry peers are devastated by the loss of the "In-Out" singer. Keep reading to find out how the K-Pop community and its music listeners have reacted to the tragic news.
More to come...
Fans mourn the loss of Moonbin across social media
In the wake of Moonbin's heartbreaking death, fans have flocked to social media to deliver emotional tributes. One fan tweeted: "Moonbin was an incredibly hard-working, sweet and kind soul with the most angelic smile. I hope his beautiful soul rests in peace." Another fan wrote: "Moonbin, who is now part of the very sky he loves taking pictures of. I hope you will be happy forever. My starshine." In addition to the various heartfelt statements, some fans sent their condolences to his K-Pop peer and sister, Moon Sua –– who he was extremely close to. "Knowing his sister Sua loves Moonbin so much to the point that she became his rock and mentor through hard times saddens me knowing that her role model is not there anymore to give her that push," another fan wrote. Over the last couple of years, Moonbin and Moon Sua were the definition of sibling goals. During an appearance on a game show in January, the "Perfumer" singer delivered an emotional statement in which he wished for Sua to "always be happy."
Moonbin's shocking death comes amidst his DIFFUSION tour with ASTRO bandmate Yoon San-Ha. The duo was also set to perform at the 29th Dream Concert. In one of his last interviews, Moonbin opened up to Allkpop about his busy year and what he wanted to accomplish. "First and foremost, I'd love to remain healthy. I also will work hard to provide even better music and performances."