Matt Roloff Takes The Next Step With Longtime Girlfriend Caryn Chandler

Fans first met Matt Roloff and his wife, Amy Roloff, on the hit TLC show "Little People Big World" in 2006 and so far, the show has been on the air for 24 seasons. Over the years, a lot has changed, including Matt and Amy's relationship. In 2015, the pair announced the sad news that they were parting ways. "After 27 years of marriage, it is with great sadness that we have come to the difficult decision to file for divorce," they said in a statement to People. "We are proud of what we have accomplished together, including raising four wonderful children who have grown to become remarkable adults and building our strong and ongoing successful businesses."

It didn't take too long for Matt and Amy to pick up the pieces and move on, and both of their new romances have played out in the series. Amy wed her boyfriend Chris Marek in 2021, and he's become a regular on the TLC series. Matt also moved on with a familiar face in Caryn Chandler, who worked with Matt and Amy on their farm. They began dating in 2017 and Matt said that after his divorce, his heart was "open" to Caryn.

Matt and Caryn share a house in Arizona, and in March, Matt began sharing photos of his new house on Roloff farms, which his son Jacob Roloff has been helping him build. This will be Matt and Caryn's second home together, as they just took a huge step in their romance.