Matt Roloff Takes The Next Step With Longtime Girlfriend Caryn Chandler
Fans first met Matt Roloff and his wife, Amy Roloff, on the hit TLC show "Little People Big World" in 2006 and so far, the show has been on the air for 24 seasons. Over the years, a lot has changed, including Matt and Amy's relationship. In 2015, the pair announced the sad news that they were parting ways. "After 27 years of marriage, it is with great sadness that we have come to the difficult decision to file for divorce," they said in a statement to People. "We are proud of what we have accomplished together, including raising four wonderful children who have grown to become remarkable adults and building our strong and ongoing successful businesses."
It didn't take too long for Matt and Amy to pick up the pieces and move on, and both of their new romances have played out in the series. Amy wed her boyfriend Chris Marek in 2021, and he's become a regular on the TLC series. Matt also moved on with a familiar face in Caryn Chandler, who worked with Matt and Amy on their farm. They began dating in 2017 and Matt said that after his divorce, his heart was "open" to Caryn.
Matt and Caryn share a house in Arizona, and in March, Matt began sharing photos of his new house on Roloff farms, which his son Jacob Roloff has been helping him build. This will be Matt and Caryn's second home together, as they just took a huge step in their romance.
Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are engaged!
Matt Roloff liked it, so he put a ring on it! The star and his longtime girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, are ready to head down the aisle! The TLC Instagram page was the first to share a photo of the couple, making sure to tag Matt in the celebratory post. In the image, Chandler held up her finger to reveal her massive sparkler, and the couple appeared incredibly happy. "She said Yes! #LPBW couple Matt and Caryn are engaged," the network wrote in the caption while directing fans to a link in their bio to read more deets. "After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me, and she said yes!" Roloff gushed to TLC. "Our plan is to enjoy our engagement, and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024."
Several fans took to the post's comments section to wish the happy couple well. "Congratulations. Everyone deserves to b happy. Amy moved on. So it's only right that Matt did, too. It's called moving forward with life," one person commented. "Hope they have many years of happiness !! Congratulations on your engagement," another chimed in.
It's clear that Roloff is head over heels for Chandler, and he regularly posts about her on his page. In a March post, the "Little People Big World" star called Chandler the "sweetest, kindest, most beautiful soul" he's ever met! We can't wait to see this storyline on the show. Congrats guys!