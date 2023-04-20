RHONJ's Albie Manzo Celebrates Engagement To Chelsea DeMonaco Alongside His Famous Family

In 2009 when "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" debuted, fans were introduced to entrepreneur Caroline Manzo and her husband Albert Manzo III. The couple appeared on the show alongside their family, including Caroline's siblings, Dina Manzo and Chris Laurita, as well as her three children with Albert: Albie, Lauren, and Christopher Manzo. Despite leaving the show after season 5, Bravo fans have remained curious about Caroline — particularly her children's love lives.

During a 2020 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," Caroline revealed that her family was doing well. Memorably, the RHONJ alum confirmed that her kids had found love. "The Manzo family is alive and well and happy. My boys both have found a special someone," she said (via Bravo TV). And while little is known about Christopher's 'special someone,' Albie has since continued to give fans a glimpse of his romance with Chelsea DeMonaco. "Wishing a very happy birthday to the greatest person in all the land. Your gift this year is me not posting a video of you using the Oculus," the former reality star wrote in a 2021 birthday tribute to DeMonaco.

Now, a few years and many more adorable Instagram posts later, Albie has popped the big question. As you might have imagined, it was a family affair!