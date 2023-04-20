Alec Baldwin's Rust Shooting Charges Take Their Biggest Turn Yet

The criminal charges against Oscar-nominated actor Alec Baldwin related to the fatal shooting on the set of his movie "Rust" have been dropped, NBC News has confirmed. Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter after holding the gun that fatally wounded cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021. The "It's Complicated" star, who had pleaded not guilty to the charges in the court filing, was rehearsing a cross-draw when the gun fired, injuring director Joel Souza, and killing Hutchins.

Baldwin's attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro noted in a statement on April 20, "We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident." NBC reported that New Mexico prosecutors hadn't responded immediately when asked to comment about Baldwin's dropped charges.

Baldwin's legal woes have mounted in the wake of Hutchins' death, but this latest drop of charges is no doubt the biggest turn for the star since his felony enhancement charge was downgraded in February.