Major Downgrade In Alec Baldwin's Rust Shooting Charge Marks Turning Point In Case

Alec Baldwin's lawyers are working hard to have him exonerated on manslaughter charges surrounding Halyna Hutchins' death, and they recently scored a big win. On February 10, Baldwin's attorneys filed a motion stating that the firearms enhancement charge law wasn't in effect at the time of the shooting, per TMZ. The law initially stated that the gun enhancement charge, which could have earned Baldwin five years in prison, only applied if the weapon was "brandished" and was intended to harm the person. However, the prosecutors tacked on the charge despite the law being amended to remove brandishing seven months after the tragedy on the set of "Rust" happened. Because Baldwin's shooting was allegedly an accident, the D.A. has dropped the charges. The actor now faces up to 18 months in prison, if he even serves any jail time. Subsequently, the D.A. dropped the same charge against armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

Baldwin's lawyer, Luke Nikas, previously declared the charges a "terrible miscarriage of justice." He stated to Entertainment Weekly, "Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win." This is one major win for Baldwin, indeed.